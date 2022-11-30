scorecardresearch
GATE 2023: 7 international centres withdraw from conducting exam, Dubai to not hold exam on February 5, 12

GATE 2023: Dhaka, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Male, Port Louis, Singapore and Thimphu centres have withdrawn from conducting the exam due to operational reasons.

GATE 2023: In Dubai centre, the exam will not be conducted on February 5 and 12 (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh/ Representative Image)

GATE 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-Kanpur) recently announced that seven international centres have withdrawn from conducting GATE 2023 examination due to operational issues. Candidates can check the notification at the official website – gate.iitk.ac.in.

These international centres are Dhaka (Bangladesh), Kathmandu (Nepal), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Male (Maldives), Port Louis (Mauritius), Singapore (Singapore) and Thimphu (Bhutan).

GATE 2023: Paper-wise exam schedule released; here are the details

According to the official announcement, the GATE 2023 exam will not be conducted in Dubai (UAE) on February 5 and 12, 2023.

On February 5, the exam was to be conducted for BM, CY, EC, EE, ES, XH papers and on February 12, the exam was to be conducted CE1, CE2, MN and ST papers.

Candidates who registered for the exam in the aforementioned cities can withdraw their candidature and get a full refund for their application fees. Else, they can select the cities available in India, and they will get a refund of their original registration fees. However, they will have to pay the fees for papers they appear for.

Read |IIT-Kanpur announces deadline for eMasters degree programmes; GATE score not required

If the candidate is an Indian national, they would have to pay Rs 1700 per paper for unreserved categories. SC, ST, PwD and female candidates have to pay Rs 850 per paper. For foreign nationals, it is Rs 1700 per paper. Candidates have to login to their accounts to exercise this option.

Applicants must convey their decision by sending an email to gate@iitk.ac.in by December 5 with their enrolment id and name and their chosen option.

