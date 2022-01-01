GATE 2022: Here’s what toppers suggest to crack the exam

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, will conduct the GATE 2022 on February 5, 6, 12, 13, 2022. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2022) is conducted every year to admit students into the master’s program in the top engineering institutes and for the recruitment into public sector companies.

IIT Kharagpur will conduct it for a total of 29 subject papers in the Computer Based Test (CBT). The GATE admit card 2022 is due to release on January 03, 2022.

It is a popular notion that GATE is a very difficult examination whereas, as the previous years’ toppers suggest, with the right mindset and determination, GATE 2022 will not seem like a difficult examination to crack. Check the tips given by toppers for GATE 2022 here:

— Know your exam – All the candidates must know that GATE is an examination of national level, therefore, the candidates must prepare themselves mentally before getting into the studying process. Know the GATE 2022 exam pattern, exam scheme, and analyse the examination format well before starting the preparation for GATE.

— GATE 2022 Syllabus – Be fully aware of the GATE syllabus, bring out a plain white paper and divide it into two sections. Write the difficult subjects on the right side and the easy subjects on the left side. This will help in analysing the syllabus well and also will give a solid structure to your preparation process.

— Topic division – Before preparing the time table or study routine, using the above step, club one difficult topic with one easy subject. Give both of them 15 days together and then, revise for at least 6-7 times. Follow the same process for all the other subjects.

— Analysis of previous year question papers – Get your access to as many GATE previous year question papers. Analyse all the PYQs thoroughly to understand the format of the questions asked in GATE. From the toppers’ experiences, GATE mostly covers conceptual and numerical based questions rather than theoretical ones.

— Study routine – Give at least 5-6 hours to study everyday. Divide your time to learn the concepts, practice the numericals, and for revision on a regular basis. Try to stick with the study routine religiously as discipline and determination is the key to success.

— Textbooks – Before planning to read the advanced texts, find one GATE 2022 book that has all the concepts at one place. Read this standard textbook a few times and make extensive notes out of it. Practice numericals regularly from the textbooks. Once you are thorough with all the topics from the standard books only then, prefer to jump into the advanced textbooks.

— Mock tests – There are a lot of coaching institutions that provide a number of GATE mock tests. Attempt as many mock tests as possible because this will help in concentrating on the mistakes and in managing time during the exam.

— GATE question papers – As a last minute strategy to crack GATE 2022, candidates must stick to regular practice and multiple attempts of the GATE previous year question papers. Remember to have faith in your preparation and hard work. Candidates must try to not panic and keep going on with their preparation.

GATE 2022 is conducted with the purpose of admitting students into the M.Tech. / Ph.D. in Engineering / Technology / Architecture and Doctoral programmes in the relevant branches of Arts and Sciences and PSU recruitment 2022. GATE 2022 will have 65 questions of a total of 100 marks and candidates will be given 3 hours to solve all the questions. The question will be in the Multiple Choice Questions, Multiple Select Questions, and Numerical Answer Type Questions in GATE 2022.