GATE 2022 toppers list released; scorecards to be available tomorrow

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) has released the toppers list for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022. The exam was conducted from February 5 to 13 and the result was announced on March 17. GATE 2022 scorecards will be released on March 22. Candidates can download the scorecard at the official website – gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

In the toppers list released for each subject, Ayush Bagchi topped Biotechnology, Abhinav Garg topped Computer Science and Information Technology, Royal Pradhan bagged rank 1 in Mathematics. The entire list can be checked at the official website.

GATE 2022: How to download scorecard

Step 1: Visit the website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the scorecard link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Score card will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference

GATE 2022 answer key and question papers were released on February 22 at the GOAPS candidate login on the official website. The answer key was released as a pdf for all 29 subject papers. Candidates were given time from February 22 to 25, 2022 to challenge the answer key.

Direct recruitment to Group A level posts in central government, i.e, senior field officer (Tele), senior research officer (Crypto) and senior research officer (S&T) in cabinet secretariat, government of India, is now being carried out on the basis of GATE score.