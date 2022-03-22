GATE 2022 scorecards to release today: Check steps to download

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) will release the scorecards of candidates who appeared in Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022. The result was declared on March 17. Candidates can check their scorecards at the official website – gate.iitkgp.ac.in

The institute had released the toppers list for all 27 subjects on March 21. GATE 2022 was conducted from February 5 to 13, 2022.

GATE 2022 scorecards: How to download

Step 1: Visit the website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the scorecard link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Score card will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference

Meanwhile, IIT-Bombay ​​has started the registration process for the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) 2022. Candidates who wish to utilise their Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 score to get admissions can now register on the official GATE COAP 2022 website — coap.iitb.ac.in.

The Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) is a common platform for the registered candidates seeking admission to make the most preferred choice for admission into an MTech Programme in participating institutes, or job offer from participating Public Sector Units (PSU’s).