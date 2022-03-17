GATE 2022 result out; check list of top IITs and NITs

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has announced the GATE 2022 result. The result has been declared under the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS). Candidates can check it by entering their enrolment number/e-mail id and password. In the result, marks out of 100, GATE score, AIR, qualifying marks, etc. are mentioned.

Candidates who qualified the exam by scoring more than the cut off will now be issued a GATE 2022 scorecard. The scorecard of GATE will also be released at the GOAPS. The issuance will begin on March 21, 2022. GATE 2022 aspirants will be able to download it until May 31, 2022. To get a scorecard after May 31, 2022, candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs. 500. However, the facility to avail scorecard by paying a late fee shall also be only available until December 31, 2022.

Based on GATE score and AIR, admission will be granted in MTech / ME / MArch, etc courses offered by IITs, NITs, and CFTIs. NITs and CFTIs will conduct CCMT, which is centralized counselling. IITs and IISc will only use a Constrained Application Protocol (CoAP) for admission.

The list of IITs and IISc which will grant admission based on GATE 2022 are:

IISc Bangalore

IIT Madras

IIT Bombay

IIT Tirupati

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kanpur

IIT Delhi

IIT Hyderabad

IIT (BHU) Varanasi

IIT Roorkee

IIT Guwahati

IIT Indore

IIT Dhanbad

IIT Mandi

IIT Ropar

IIT Goa

IIT Bhubaneswar

IIT Patna

IIT Jodhpur

IIT Jammu

IIT Bhilai

IIT Palakkad

The list of NITs that will grant admission based on GATE 2022 are:

Dr. B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar

Malviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur

Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology, Bhopal

Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Allahabad

National Institute of Technology, Agartala

National Institute of Technology, Calicut

National Institute of Technology, Delhi

National Institute of Technology, Durgapur

National Institute of Technology, Goa

National Institute of Technology, Hamirpur

National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal

National Institute of Technology, Meghalaya

National Institute of Technology, Nagaland

National Institute of Technology, Patna

National Institute of Technology, Puducherry

National Institute of Technology, Raipur

National Institute of Technology, Sikkim

National Institute of Technology, Arunachal Pradesh

National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur

National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra

National Institute of Technology, Manipur

National Institute of Technology, Rourkela

National Institute of Technology, Silchar

National Institute of Technology, Srinagar

National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli, etc.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an examination that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering and science for admission into the MTech and recruitment by some Public Sector Companies. GATE 2022 is conducted by the IITs and IISc on a rotational basis. It is the biggest national level engineering PG entrance test.