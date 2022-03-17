GATE 2022 result out; check list of top IITs and NITs

Updated: March 17, 2022 12:49:44 pm
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has announced the GATE 2022 result. The result has been declared under the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS). Candidates can check it by entering their enrolment number/e-mail id and password. In the result, marks out of 100, GATE score, AIR, qualifying marks, etc. are mentioned.
Candidates who qualified the exam by scoring more than the cut off will now be issued a GATE 2022 scorecard. The scorecard of GATE will also be released at the GOAPS. The issuance will begin on March 21, 2022. GATE 2022 aspirants will be able to download it until May 31, 2022. To get a scorecard after May 31, 2022, candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs. 500. However, the facility to avail scorecard by paying a late fee shall also be only available until December 31, 2022.
Based on GATE score and AIR, admission will be granted in MTech / ME / MArch, etc courses offered by IITs, NITs, and CFTIs. NITs and CFTIs will conduct CCMT, which is centralized counselling. IITs and IISc will only use a Constrained Application Protocol (CoAP) for admission.
The list of IITs and IISc which will grant admission based on GATE 2022 are:
- IISc Bangalore
- IIT Madras
- IIT Bombay
- IIT Tirupati
- IIT Kharagpur
- IIT Kanpur
- IIT Delhi
- IIT Hyderabad
- IIT (BHU) Varanasi
- IIT Roorkee
- IIT Guwahati
- IIT Indore
- IIT Dhanbad
- IIT Mandi
- IIT Ropar
- IIT Goa
- IIT Bhubaneswar
- IIT Patna
- IIT Jodhpur
- IIT Jammu
- IIT Bhilai
- IIT Palakkad
The list of NITs that will grant admission based on GATE 2022 are:
- Dr. B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar
- Malviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur
- Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology, Bhopal
- Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Allahabad
- National Institute of Technology, Agartala
- National Institute of Technology, Calicut
- National Institute of Technology, Delhi
- National Institute of Technology, Durgapur
- National Institute of Technology, Goa
- National Institute of Technology, Hamirpur
- National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal
- National Institute of Technology, Meghalaya
- National Institute of Technology, Nagaland
- National Institute of Technology, Patna
- National Institute of Technology, Puducherry
- National Institute of Technology, Raipur
- National Institute of Technology, Sikkim
- National Institute of Technology, Arunachal Pradesh
- National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur
- National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra
- National Institute of Technology, Manipur
- National Institute of Technology, Rourkela
- National Institute of Technology, Silchar
- National Institute of Technology, Srinagar
- National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli, etc.
The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an examination that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering and science for admission into the MTech and recruitment by some Public Sector Companies. GATE 2022 is conducted by the IITs and IISc on a rotational basis. It is the biggest national level engineering PG entrance test.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-