GATE 2022 Result Live Updates: IIT Kharagpur to release result today

GATE 2022 Result Declared Live: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will be releasing results for GATE 2022 today at gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The exam was held on February 5, 6, 12, and 13, 2022 by IIT Kharagpur.

On February 22, GATE 2022 answer key and question papers were released on the official website at the GOAPS candidate login as a pdf for all 29 subject papers. Candidates were given time from February 22 to 25, 2022 to challenge the answer key.

GATE is a three-hour computer-based test (CBT) that takes place once a year. The exam is conducted for a total of 100 marks, and the score is valid for three years after the results are announced. The number of subject papers has been increased to 29 with the addition of two new subject papers: NM (Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering) and GE (Geomatics Engineering).

The exam result primarily assesses the thorough understanding of numerous undergraduates from engineering and science disciplines for admission to Masters and Doctoral programmes, as well as jobs in the public sector.