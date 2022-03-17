scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 17, 2022
GATE 2022 Result Live Updates: IIT Kharagpur to release result today

GATE 2022 Result Live, GATE 2022 Cutoff Live Updates: The results are to be declared on gate.iitkgp.ac.in, for the exam which was held on February 5, 6, 12, and 13, 2022 by IIT Kharagpur.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 17, 2022 9:57:05 am
GATE 2022 result, IIT KharagpurGATE is a three-hour computer-based test (CBT) that takes place once a year. (Representative image)

GATE 2022 Result Declared Live: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will be releasing results for GATE 2022 today at gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The exam was held on February 5, 6, 12, and 13, 2022 by IIT Kharagpur.

On February 22, GATE 2022 answer key and question papers were released on the official website at the GOAPS candidate login as a pdf for all 29 subject papers. Candidates were given time from February 22 to 25, 2022 to challenge the answer key.

GATE is a three-hour computer-based test (CBT) that takes place once a year. The exam is conducted for a total of 100 marks, and the score is valid for three years after the results are announced. The number of subject papers has been increased to 29 with the addition of two new subject papers: NM (Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering) and GE (Geomatics Engineering).

The exam result primarily assesses the thorough understanding of numerous undergraduates from engineering and science disciplines for admission to Masters and Doctoral programmes, as well as jobs in the public sector.

Live Blog

GATE 2022 result LIVE Updates: Check results at gate.iitkgp.ac.in

09:57 (IST)17 Mar 2022
How to check GATE 2022 result

Once released, candidates can check the result through the official website– gate.iitkgp.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the link ‘GATE 2021 result’. Log in using the registration number and password. The result will appear on the screen. Download and take a printout for future reference.

09:32 (IST)17 Mar 2022
GATE 2022 result to be out today

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will be releasing results for GATE 2022 today at gate.iitkgp.ac.in. 

GATE 2022 result, GATE 2022 GATE is conducted by IITs and IISc on a rotational basis. The exam is held for PG engineering and technology admission. (Representative image)

GATE is a national level entrance exam and the scores of the GATE exam are even considered for a few PhD admission and for PSU recruitment too. Once released, the candidates will be able to check the result on the official website of GATE 2022 at gate.iitkgp.ac.in. the candidates need to note that the scorecards will be available for download on March 21

