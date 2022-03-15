scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 15, 2022
GATE 2022 result: Check expected cut-off, normalization criteria

GATE 2022 result: The scorecard of GATE 2022 will be out March 21, 2022. Candidates will be able to download it until May 31, 2022. 

Written by AglaSem | New Delhi I |
Updated: March 15, 2022 11:39:51 am
gate 2022The result will be announced online, at gate.iitkgp.ac.in. (Representative image)

IIT Kharagpur will release GATE 2022 result on March 17, 2022. The result will be announced online, at gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Candidates will be able to check it from the GOAPS by entering enrollment number / e-mail id and password. The scorecard of GATE 2022 will be out March 21, 2022. Candidates will be able to download it until May 31, 2022. 

In the GATE result, the minimum qualifying marks shall also be mentioned. This is the cut off needed to qualify in a subject paper. The cut off of GATE 2022 shall be prepared based on various factors like number of candidates who appeared for the exam, raw score secured by candidates, and more. GATE experts have announced expected cut off for GATE 2022 and it is as follows:

GATE 2022 Expected Cut Off

Please note these cut off are not official and have been prepared by coaching institutes and GATE preparation experts. 

GATE Paper Code  Cut Off 
Aerospace Engineering  AE 30-35
Agricultural Engineering AG 30-35
Architecture and Planning  AR 38-45
Biomedical Engineering BM 25-32 
Biotechnology  BT 32-36
Civil Engineering CE 26-32
Chemical Engineering  CH 32-36 
Computer Science CS 28-33
Chemistry  CY 30-36
Electronics and Communication Engineering  EC 24-28 
Electrical Engineering  EE 36-42
Environmental Science and Engineering  ES 26-0
Ecology and Evolution  EY 35-42
Geology and Geophysics  GG 44-50
Instrumentation Engineering  IN 30-36
Mathematics  MA 28-35
Mechanical Engineering  ME 32-36
Mining Engineering  MN  29-35
Metallurgical Engineering  MT 47-55
Petroleum Engineering  PE 50-55
Physics  PH 28-35
Production and Industrial Engineering  PI 30-35
Statistics  ST 28-35
Textile Engineering and Fibre Science  TF 39-45
Engineering Sciences  XE 27-33
Humanities and Social Sciences  XH 30-35
LIfe Sciences  XL 36-40

 

GATE 2022 Normalization

The cut off for GATE is the most important for preparing GATE score, which is the final score of the exam. The GATE score is prepared based on raw marks or normalized marks. The raw marks are used for those papers which are held only in 1 session. Where, normalization of raw marks is done for those subject papers, which were held in multiple sessions.

The normalization is done based on this formula below.

By normalizing the GATE raw score, which is out of 100, IITs ensure that no candidate is disadvantaged and the level of difficulty in both the sessions can be brought under the same unit. 

