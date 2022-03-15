GATE 2022 result: Check expected cut-off, normalization criteria

Updated: March 15, 2022 11:39:51 am
IIT Kharagpur will release GATE 2022 result on March 17, 2022. The result will be announced online, at gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Candidates will be able to check it from the GOAPS by entering enrollment number / e-mail id and password. The scorecard of GATE 2022 will be out March 21, 2022. Candidates will be able to download it until May 31, 2022.
In the GATE result, the minimum qualifying marks shall also be mentioned. This is the cut off needed to qualify in a subject paper. The cut off of GATE 2022 shall be prepared based on various factors like number of candidates who appeared for the exam, raw score secured by candidates, and more. GATE experts have announced expected cut off for GATE 2022 and it is as follows:
GATE 2022 Expected Cut Off
Please note these cut off are not official and have been prepared by coaching institutes and GATE preparation experts.
|GATE Paper
|Code
|Cut Off
|Aerospace Engineering
|AE
|30-35
|Agricultural Engineering
|AG
|30-35
|Architecture and Planning
|AR
|38-45
|Biomedical Engineering
|BM
|25-32
|Biotechnology
|BT
|32-36
|Civil Engineering
|CE
|26-32
|Chemical Engineering
|CH
|32-36
|Computer Science
|CS
|28-33
|Chemistry
|CY
|30-36
|Electronics and Communication Engineering
|EC
|24-28
|Electrical Engineering
|EE
|36-42
|Environmental Science and Engineering
|ES
|26-0
|Ecology and Evolution
|EY
|35-42
|Geology and Geophysics
|GG
|44-50
|Instrumentation Engineering
|IN
|30-36
|Mathematics
|MA
|28-35
|Mechanical Engineering
|ME
|32-36
|Mining Engineering
|MN
|29-35
|Metallurgical Engineering
|MT
|47-55
|Petroleum Engineering
|PE
|50-55
|Physics
|PH
|28-35
|Production and Industrial Engineering
|PI
|30-35
|Statistics
|ST
|28-35
|Textile Engineering and Fibre Science
|TF
|39-45
|Engineering Sciences
|XE
|27-33
|Humanities and Social Sciences
|XH
|30-35
|LIfe Sciences
|XL
|36-40
GATE 2022 Normalization
The cut off for GATE is the most important for preparing GATE score, which is the final score of the exam. The GATE score is prepared based on raw marks or normalized marks. The raw marks are used for those papers which are held only in 1 session. Where, normalization of raw marks is done for those subject papers, which were held in multiple sessions.
The normalization is done based on this formula below.
By normalizing the GATE raw score, which is out of 100, IITs ensure that no candidate is disadvantaged and the level of difficulty in both the sessions can be brought under the same unit.
