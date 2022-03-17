GATE 2022 result declared: Here’s how to check 

IIT Kharagpur has released the results of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022. The exam was conducted from February 5 to 13, 2022. Candidates can check the result at the official website – gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

On February 22, GATE 2022 answer key and question papers were released on the official website at the GOAPS candidate login as a pdf for all 29 subject papers. Candidates were given time from February 22 to 25, 2022 to challenge the answer key.

GATE 2022: Steps to check results online

Step 1: Visit the website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Score card will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference

IIT-Kharagpur will release the GATE 2022 scorecard on March 21. The scorecard of GATE 2021 will be available to download on the official website.

Direct recruitment to Group A level posts in central government, i.e, senior field officer (Tele), senior research officer (Crypto) and senior research officer (S&T) in cabinet secretariat, government of India, is now being carried out on the basis of GATE score.