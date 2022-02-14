GATE 2022 response sheet to be released tomorrow, here’s how to check

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur conducted the GATE 2022 exam for all 29 subject papers on February 5, 6, 12 and 13. The GATE 2022 official answer key will be released on February 21, 2022. The result of the exam will be announced on March 17, 2022.

However, the GATE 2022 response sheet will be released tomorrow i.e February 15. Once released, candidates can visit the GATE 2022 website at gate.iitkgp.ac.in and check the response sheets.

With the help of the answer key and the response sheet, candidates can easily predict raw marks in the exam. It should be noted that the GATE 2022 answer key will be released as a PDF and along with it; a question paper will also be released. The response sheet on the other hand will be released under the GOAPS.

How to check the GATE 2022 response sheet

Step 1: Visit the official website at gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Step 2: Enter the credentials

Step 3: Click on ‘Submit’ and the candidates’ response sheets will be displayed on the screen

GATE 2022 is a 3-hour computer-based test having 65 questions (MCQs, MSQs, and NATs) where 10 questions are from General aptitude and 55 questions from the subject paper. The exam is conducted with a total of 100 marks. The GATE 2022 result is also considered by PSUs for recruiting candidates.