GATE 2022 response sheet released: Check how to download

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has released the response sheet for GATE 2022 today, i.e. on February 15, 2022. Candidates can now visit the GATE 2022 website at gate.iitkgp.ac.in and check the response sheets.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 was conducted for all 29 subject papers on February 5, 6, 12 and 13. The result of the GATE 2022 result is scheduled to be announced on March 17, 2022.

GATE 2022 response sheet: How to download

Step 1: Visit the GATE 2022 website — gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Step 2: Find the portion that reads ‘login to view your responses’ and click on ‘login’.

Step 3: Login through your GATE 2022 enrollment id and password OR email id and password.

Step 4: Click on ‘view response’ tab.

Step 5: The GATE 2022 response sheet will appear on the screen in form of a PDF file. Download and save for future reference.

Candidates can also challenge the answer key of GATE 2022 if they find any error in the given answer key. The challenge will only be accepted only if the payment of Rs. 500 per question is successful.

GATE 2022 is a three-hour computer-based test having 65 questions (MCQs, MSQs, and NATs) where 10 questions are from General aptitude and 55 questions from the subject paper. The exam is conducted with a total of 100 marks. The GATE 2022 result is also considered by PSUs for recruiting candidates.