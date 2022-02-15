GATE 2022 response sheet releasing today, answer key on Feb 21

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will release the GATE 2022 response sheet today i.e February 15. Once released, candidates can visit the GATE 2022 website at gate.iitkgp.ac.in and check the response sheets.

GATE 2022 was conducted for all 29 subject papers on February 5, 6, 12 and 13. The GATE 2022 official answer key will be released on February 21, 2022. The result of the exam will be announced on March 17, 2022.

With the help of the answer key and the response sheet, candidates can easily predict raw marks in the exam. It should be noted that the GATE 2022 answer key will be released as a PDF and along with it; a question paper will also be released. The response sheet on the other hand will be released under the GOAPS.

Candidates can also challenge the answer key of GATE 2022 if they find any error in the given answer key. The challenge will only be accepted only if the payment of Rs. 500/ question is successful.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an examination that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering and science for admission into the master’s programme and recruitment by some public sector companies.