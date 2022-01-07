GATE 2022: Release of admit cards postponed again, new dates to be announced soon

IIT Kharagpur, the exam conducting body for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 has once again postponed the release of the GATE admit card 2022. As per the official website, the admit card of GATE 2022 will be released soon and no specific date of release has been mentioned yet. Once released, candidates can download the admit card from the official website – gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

“Date of downloading GATE 2022 admit cards will be announced shortly. Candidates must be aware of fake information (videos, email, SMS, etc.) related to GATE 2022 examination,” read the official website.

The exams will be conducted from February 5 to 13, 2022. The exams will be conducted in two sessions – the forenoon session will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon session will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. It will be a fully computer-based test (CBT).

Examination for CE, CS, EC, EE, and ME papers in GATE 2022 may be held in multiple sessions. However, a candidate will be required to appear for the examination in only one of the multiple sessions of the same paper.