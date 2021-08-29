GATE 2022 registration process to begin tomorrow, here’s all you need to know

GATE 2022: The IIT Kharagpur will begin the application process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 tomorrow i.e August 30. Students can apply online at gate.iitkgp.ac.in.The last date to submit the application form is September 24 (without late fees) and October 1 (with late fees).

The exam will be held on February 5, 6, 12, and 13, 2022 in two sessions each day. It will be a fully computer-based test (CBT). The forenoon session will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and the afternoon session will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

New papers in GATE 2022

This year, two new papers have been added to the list of GATE 2022 subjects. The papers called Geomatics Engineering (GE) and Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM) are being introduced in GATE 2022. There will be a total of 29 papers in GATE 2022.

Eligibility criteria

This year, the eligibility criteria to appear for GATE-2022 have been expanded. Candidates who have BDS and MPharm degrees can also appear for the exam. A candidate who is currently studying in the third or higher years of any undergraduate degree program or has already completed any government-approved degree program in engineering/ technology/ architecture/ science/ commerce/ arts is eligible to appear for the GATE 2022 examination. There is no age limit to appear for the GATE 2022 examination

Combination of two papers

For candidates appearing for Geology and Geophysics (GG) papers, separate scores and ranking will be provided based on their selection of sections. A candidate appearing in one or two papers must fill only one GATE application form 2022. However, applicants appearing for more than one paper have to pay the GATE 2022 application fee separately for both papers.

Examination for CE, CS, EC, EE, and ME papers in GATE 2022 may be held in multiple sessions. However, a candidate will be required to appear for the examination in only one of the multiple sessions of the same paper.

Direct recruitment to Group A level posts in central government, i.e, senior field officer (Tele), senior research officer (Crypto) and senior research officer (S&T) in cabinet secretariat, the government of India, is now being carried out on the basis of GATE score.

Paper pattern

All test papers of GATE 2022 examinations will be entirely of objective type. The pattern of questions will include some multiple-choice questions (MCQ), while the remaining questions may include multiple-select questions (MSQ) and/or numerical answer type (NAT) questions.

The papers will test the following qualities of candidates: recall comprehension application analysis and synthesis. There will be a total of 65 questions in the papers — 10 questions (general awareness) and 55 questions (subject).