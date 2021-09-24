GATE 2022: Last day to apply today, know all new changes introduced this year

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will close the GATE 2022 registration today. Candidates who have not yet applied can do so by visiting the official website – gate.iitkgp.ac.in. However, candidates can also apply by paying late fees from September 25 to October 1, 2021.

The fee amount is Rs 1500. For the candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PwD/ female category, the application fee is Rs 750. Candidates who will apply for more than one course, need to pay double the fee. Candidates can pay a fee amount online, via net banking, credit card, debit card, etc. Candidates who will pay the fee and submit the form successfully will be issued a GATE 2022 admit card on January 3, 2022.

Candidates should note that they can apply for a maximum of 2 papers of GATE. However, for both the subject papers, candidates only need to submit one application form. If multiple applications are received by a candidate then IIT KGP will only accept one application and reject the other one. No refund will be given against the rejected application form.

Many new changes have been introduced in the GATE 2022 exam this year. From additional courses to new exam centres, here’s what all new IIT Kharagpur introduced in the entrance exam.

New papers introduced: This year, Geomatics Engineering and Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM) papers have been introduced. The subject of geomatics, known informally as survey engineering or surveying as a discipline, was part of the civil engineering discipline.

“The two new papers (GE and NM) will provide direct benefits to graduates in these two areas, especially when the country needs human resources with advanced capabilities in Ship Building Industries and Geo-informatics,” the GATE website reads.

Read | IITs exploring feasibility of setting up engineering college in Kargil

New exam pattern for Architecture and Planning paper: This paper consists of two parts covering the syllabus: Part A (60 marks) and Part B (25 marks). Part A is compulsory for all the candidates.

Part B contains two optional sections: Part B1 (Architecture) and Part B2 (Planning). Candidates have to choose any one of the sections from Part B during the examination. No separate score and ranking will be provided based on the selection of sections.

New exam centre at Leh: Inaugurating a two-day workshop on capacity building for Ladakh officials at Leh, Union Minister Jitendra Singh had announced that Ladakh will have centres for conducting the common eligibility tests for the convenience of aspirants.

Acting upon the same, Leh has been introduced as the new exam centre in the Ladakh region for aspirants to appear in GATE 2022.

Set combination of two papers: Candidates opting to appear in two subject papers must have a primary choice of paper as their default choice. The second choice of paper has to be chosen from the allowed combinations given in the table available on the GATE 2022 website. Combinations other than the listed ones are not allowed.

Also read | IIT-Madras invites applications for Executive MBA degree programme for working professionals

Relaxed eligibility criteria: IITs have relaxed the eligibility criteria to appear for GATE-2022 from the minimum 10+2+4 (ongoing) to a minimum 10+2+3 (ongoing), enabling even those in the third year of their undergraduate degree to appear for the examination.

GATE 2022 will be held at the national level for admission of eligible candidates in ME / MTech / MArch / PhD courses. This year, IIT Kharagpur is conducting the exam on February 4, 5, 11, 12 and 13, 2022. The result of the entrance exam will be announced by March 17, 2022. Based on it, various institutes will grant admission. Apart from it, various PSUs will also recruit candidates.