GATE 2022: IIT-Kharagpur releases information brochure, registration to begin on August 30

The brochure is available at the official website - gate.iitkgp.ac.in. (Representative image)

IIT Kharagpur on Sunday released the information brochure for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022. The brochure is available at the official website – gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The application process for the GATE 2022 exam will begin on August 30, 2021. The last date to apply for the exam is September 24 (without late fees) and October 1 (with late fees).

As per the brochure, the exam will be held on February 5, 6, 12, and 13, 2022 in two sessions each day. It will be a fully computer-based test (CBT). The forenoon session will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and the afternoon session will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Read | List of new courses offered by IITs this year

Two new papers called “Geomatics Engineering (GE)” and “Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM)” are being introduced in GATE 2022. For candidates appearing for Geology and Geophysics (GG) papers, separate scores and ranking will be provided based on their selection of sections.

A candidate appearing in one or two papers must fill only one GATE application form 2022. However, applicants appearing for more than one paper have to pay the GATE 2022 application fee separately for both papers.

Examination for CE, CS, EC, EE, and ME papers in GATE 2022 may be held in multiple sessions. However, a candidate will be required to appear for the examination in only one of the multiple sessions of the same paper.

Direct recruitment to Group A level posts in central government, i.e, senior field officer (Tele), senior research officer (Crypto) and senior research officer (S&T) in cabinet secretariat, government of India, is now being carried out on the basis of GATE score.

Candidates can read the eligibility criteria, syllabus, and other details related to the application process on the information brochure available at the GATE 2022 website.