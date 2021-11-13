GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur extends application correction deadline, check details

GATE 2022: Candidates who applied for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 can now change their choice of exam city as well as make edits in the gender, category, or paper applied for. The last date for making corrections has been extended till November 15. Candidates can edit the application form at – gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Meanwhile, three districts namely – Sonepat, Panipat and Idukki have been removed as exam centres. “We regret to inform that the exam cities Sonepat, Panipat and Idukki have been cancelled. Candidates selected these cities are requested to change the city choice without additional fees,” the official website reads.

This year, two new papers — “Geomatics Engineering (GE)” and “Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM)” are being introduced in GATE 2022. For candidates appearing for Geology and Geophysics (GG) papers, separate scores and ranking will be provided based on their selection of sections.

GATE 2022 exam will be held on February 5, 6, 12, and 13, 2022 in two sessions each day. It will be a fully computer-based test (CBT). The forenoon session will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and the afternoon session will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national exam to seek admission to PhD and postgraduate programmes in IITs. Candidates who clear GATE are also eligible for government scholarships or assistantships as well as PSU jobs. This year, IIT-Kharagpur is the exam conducting institute.