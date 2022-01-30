GATE 2022: Here are a few last-minute tips to gear up for the exam

— Ankit Goyal

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an examination conducted by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore in association with seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). It primarily assesses the thorough understanding of numerous undergraduates from engineering and science disciplines for admission to Masters and Doctoral programmes, as well as jobs in the public sector. The GATE 2022 examination will be held on February 5, 6, 12, and 13, 2022.

GATE is a three-hour computer-based test (CBT) that takes place once a year. The exam is conducted for a total of 100 marks, and the score is valid for three years after the results are announced. The number of subject papers has been increased to 29 with the addition of two new subject papers: NM (Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering) and GE (Geomatics Engineering). IIT Kharagpur is the organising institute for the GATE Exam 2022.

As the GATE exam approaches, now is the time to focus all of your efforts on effectively carrying out the revision preparations. This article discusses a few things to keep in mind as you prepare for the GATE 2022 exam:

Make your own notes and revise thoroughly: Make your own brief notes incorporating the key topics and formulas, and thoroughly revise them. In the final days of your exam preparation, don’t try to learn any new topics; instead, focus on revising what you have already learned as many times as possible. Attempt mock tests: It helps in the overall analysis of the performance and identifying of weaker areas, allowing you to set revision targets. Try to schedule mock tests in the same time window as the GATE exam so that your mind is fully engaged and prepared for the set timing.

Solve previous year GATE question papers: Candidates must solve as many previous year question papers as possible and critically analyse them. Also, compare your performance to that of the year’s best performers to understand where you must improve. It is important to stay positive: Avoid negativity, which might undermine your confidence. Instead, spend more time talking to your professors and parents, as this will only boost your self-esteem. It’s also critical not to doubt yourself and to have a high level of self-assurance. Last-minute tips: To avoid any health problems in the coming days, it’s essential to eat well and get plenty of rest. Make travel arrangements to the exam centre ahead of time to avoid any last-minute stress. Also, avoid coming into touch with COVID-19 by staying at home as much as possible. It is also important not to neglect preparation in the hopes of deferring the GATE exam.

The importance of motivation in passing this exam cannot be understated. Hence, keep an optimistic mindset in order to improve your exam preparation and performance. It is also important to note that the GATE 2022 cut-off differs for each of the 29 subject papers. Following the completion of the exam, the authorities will announce the GATE 2022 cut-off.

[The author is director (GATE) at Unacademy and has ranked AIR-1 in GATE-2014 & 2018]