Monday, December 20, 2021
GATE 2022 exam schedule released; admit card to be available on January 3

The admit card for the exams will be released on Januray 3, 2022. Candidates will be able to download the admit card till the exam day. A hard copy of the hall ticket will have to be carried to the exam centre.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
December 20, 2021 3:50:18 pm
Candidates can check the entire schedule at official website - gate.iitkgp.ac.in

IIT Kharagpur released the exam schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022. The exams will be conducted from February 5 to 13, 2022. Candidates can check the entire schedule at official website – gate.iitkgp.ac.in

The exams will be conducted in two sessions – the forenoon session will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon session will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. As per the brochure, the exam will be held on February 5, 6, 12, and 13, 2022 in two sessions each day. It will be a fully computer-based test (CBT). 

IIT Dropout Series: 'Gender disparity' forced her out of IIT, today she works to promote equality

Two new papers called “Geomatics Engineering (GE)” and “Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM)” are being introduced in GATE 2022. For candidates appearing for Geology and Geophysics (GG) papers, separate scores and ranking will be provided based on their selection of sections. 

Direct recruitment to Group A level posts in central government, i.e, senior field officer (Tele), senior research officer (Crypto) and senior research officer (S&T) in cabinet secretariat, government of India, is now being carried out on the basis of GATE score.

The Indian Express is now on Telegram.

For all the latest Education News

