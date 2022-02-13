GATE 2022 concludes today: Check answer key and result date

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has conducted the GATE 2022 exam for all 29 subject papers. The analysis and unofficial answer key for the exam have also been released. However, candidates are now waiting for the official answer key and the result. The GATE 2022 official answer key will be released on February 21, 2022. The result of the exam will be announced on March 17, 2022.

Before the release of the answer key, IIT-KGP will also release the GATE 2022 response sheet. It will be released on February 15, 2022. With the help of the answer key and the response sheet, candidates can easily predict raw marks in the exam. It should be noted that the GATE 2022 answer key will be released as a PDF and along with it; a question paper will also be released. The response sheet on the other hand will be released under the GOAPS.

First, the preliminary answer key will be released and then the window for challenges will be opened. Candidates will be able to challenge the answer key from February 22-25, 2022. After that, the final answer key and GATE 2022 result will be declared.

Candidates can download the answer key by the below-given steps:

Step 1: Go to gate.iitkgp.ac.in and look for “GATE 2022 answer key and question paper link.

Step 2: On clicking the link, a new page opens. In it, there is a table in which there is a column for ‘paper name’, ‘question paper’, and ‘answer key’.

Step 3: Use Ctrl+F to search your paper code and then download the question paper and answer key of GATE 2021.

Candidates can also challenge the answer key of GATE 2022 if they find any error in the given answer key. Candidates who want to challenge the given answer key must know how to do it.

Step 1: Access GATE 2022 GOAPS by entering your email ID and password.

Step 2: In the dashboard, there will be an option for “Contest Answer Key”, click on.

Step 3: After this, candidates have to enter the section and question number, Justification for Contest, and Upload support document.

Step 4: Lastly, “View Contested Question” and click on the “Submit” button.

Please keep a note that the challenge will only be accepted only if the payment of Rs. 500/ question is successful. The GATE 2022 result will be released on 17th March 2022. Given below are the steps to check the GATE 2022 result.

Step 1 – Visit the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Step 2 – The next step is to access the GOAPS login. To access it, candidates need to enter an email ID and password.

Step 3 – After entering the details correctly, the candidates need to click on the “submit” button.

Step 4 – Following this, GOAPS opens and candidates can check their GATE 2021 result.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an examination that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering and science for admission into the master’s programme and recruitment by some public sector companies.

GATE 2022 is conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur and six other Indian Institutes of Technology at Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Chennai, Roorkee & Indian Institute of Science at Bengaluru on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, The Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.