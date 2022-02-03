GATE 2022: Check exam day guidelines, covid protocols and what to carry

The Supreme Court has announced that GATE 2022 will not be postponed. IIT Kharagpur will conduct the exam on February 5, 6, 12 and 13, 2022. The exam will be held in 2 slots, which will be from 9 am to 12 noon and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Once the shift ends, candidates can check the GATE 2022 answer key and analysis by various coaching centres.

In order to enter the examination centre, candidates must abide by certain examination guidelines. These are to be followed strictly and only by doing so, candidates can take the exam. Firstly, candidates should know that they need to carry the GATE 2022 admit card as well as the travel letter to the exam hall. Apart from this, here are the important guidelines to know.

Read | Supreme Court dismisses plea to postpone GATE 2022

GATE 2022 exam day guidelines

Early entry of the candidates will be highly appreciated. As announced on the official website of GATE 2022, candidates should appear in the exam centre as per the time mentioned in the admit cards.

The candidates have to log in to the system 30 minutes prior to the starting time of examination.

In case of delayed entry, candidates will not be entertained with extra time.

If a physical calculator (even on an electronic watch) or a mobile phone (even in switched-off mode) is found in the possession of any candidate, their candidature will be cancelled.

During the online GATE 2022 examination, all candidates will be provided with a virtual scientific calculator which has to be used to answer the questions. Therefore, candidates are not required to bring any calculator to the exam venue.

Candidates are requested to bring their own essentials as the present invigilator will not entertain borrowing stuff from others.

Candidates, at any cost, must abide by the COVID precautions. Candidates without their masks and sanitisers will not be allowed to sit inside the examination hall.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering is a national level engineering entrance exam for admission in Masters in engineering, science, technology, and architecture programmes.

GATE 2022 is a 3-hour computer-based test having 65 questions (MCQs, MSQs, and NATs) where 10 questions are from General aptitude and 55 questions from the subject paper. The exam is conducted with a total of 100 marks. The GATE 2022 result is also considered by PSUs for recruiting candidates.