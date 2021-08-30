GATE 2022 registration to start from September 2

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will release the GATE 2022 application form online on September 2, at gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The last date to apply for the exam is September 24, 2021. However, candidates can also apply by paying late fees from September 25 to October 1, 2021.

To apply, candidates first of all need to visit the official website GATE 2022. Then, candidates need to locate the link for GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS). At GOAPS 2022 login, candidates need to click on the ‘register here’ link. On doing so, the registration form will open and candidates can apply by entering the required details.

In the GATE application form, candidates need to enter personal, education, communication, work experience, etc details. Apart from this, candidates need to upload images and pay an application fee.

The fee amount is Rs 1500. However, for the candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PwD/ female category, the application fee is Rs 750. Candidates who will apply for more than one course, need to pay double the fee. Candidates can pay a fee amount online, via net banking, credit card, debit card, etc. Candidates who will pay the fee and submit the form successfully will be issued a GATE 2022 admit card on January 3, 2022.

Candidates should note that they can apply for a maximum of 2 papers of GATE. However, for both the subject papers, candidates only need to submit one application form. If multiple applications are received by a candidate then IIT KGP will only accept one application and reject the other one. No refund will be given against the rejected application form.

IIT has specified that candidates must check all the information before the final submission. However, the GATE 2022 application form correction window will open on November 1, 2021. It will be a one-time facility and shall remain open until November 12, 2021. During this period, candidates will be able to edit the choice of exam city, exam paper, add a second paper, modify gender, modify category, etc. To make these changes, candidates will have to pay an extra fee.

The amount for each modification has been provided by IIT KGP at gate.iitkgp.ac.in. To check it, go to the website and click on the ‘registration’ tab. Then, click on the ‘application fee’ link and scroll down to ‘fee charges for changes/modifications (one-time only) in the GATE 2022 application’ section.

Once all the applications are submitted, IIT will process them. Then, it will upload the list of defective applications on the website. It will be displayed on October 26, 2021. Candidates with defective applications will be allowed to rectify the defect.

GATE 2022 will be held at the national level for admission of eligible candidates in ME / MTech / MArch / PhD courses. The exam is conducted on a rotational basis by IITs and IISc Bangalore. This year, IIT Kharagpur is conducting the exam on February 4, 5, 11, 12 and 13, 2022. The result of the entrance exam will be announced by March 17, 2022. Based on it, various institutes will grant admission. Apart from it, various PSUs will also recruit candidates.