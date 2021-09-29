GATE 2022: Application deadline re-extended, check details

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has further extended the GATE 2022 registration deadline till September 30. Candidates who have not yet applied can do so by visiting the official website – gate.iitkgp.ac.in without paying any late fees.

Candidate have to make a fee payment of Rs 1500. For SC/ ST/ PwD/ female candidates, the application fee is Rs 750. Candidates who will apply for more than one course, need to pay double the fee. Candidates can pay a fee amount online, via net banking, credit card, debit card, etc. Candidates who will pay the fee and submit the form successfully will be issued a GATE 2022 admit card on January 3, 2022.

Candidates should note that they can apply for a maximum of 2 papers of GATE. However, for both the subject papers, candidates only need to submit one application form. If multiple applications are received by a candidate then IIT KGP will only accept one application and reject the other one. No refund will be given against the rejected application form.

