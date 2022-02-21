GATE 2022 answer key releasing today; check how to download

IIT Kharagpur will release the answer key for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 today. The exams will be conducted from February 5 to 13, 2022. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website – gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Candidates will get an opportunity to raise challenge against any answer in the key between February 22 and February 25. A fee of Rs 500 will have to be paid for each objection raised by the candidate.

GATE 2022 answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Step 2: Login using GATE 2022 enrolment number and password

Step 3: Click on the answer key link

Step 4: Download and check the answers

Step 5: Raise objections (if any)

IIT Kharagpur, on February 15, released the GATE 2022 response sheet. With the help of the answer key and the response sheet, candidates can easily predict raw marks in the exam. It should be noted that the GATE 2022 answer key will be released as a PDF and along with it; a question paper will also be released. The response sheet on the other hand is released under the GOAPS.

Direct recruitment to Group A level posts in central government, i.e, senior field officer (Tele), senior research officer (Crypto) and senior research officer (S&T) in cabinet secretariat, government of India, is now being carried out on the basis of GATE score.