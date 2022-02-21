GATE 2022 answer key, question paper released: Check steps to download

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has released the GATE 2022 answer key. It has been released at gate.iitkgp.ac.in at the GOAPS candidate login. Candidates can download it as a pdf for all 29 subject papers. Along with the answer key, the master question papers for GATE 2022 have also been uploaded.

Candidates can challenge the answer key from February 22 to 25, 2022. The result will be announced on March 17, 2022.

How to download GATE 2022 answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website — gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the login link and enter the enrolment id, password.

Step 3: After that, click the link that reads “view exam details”.

Step 4: Three links will appear – (a) View your realtime response (b) Download master question paper , and (c) Download answer key.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference, and raise objections, if any.

To challenge the GATE 2022 answer key, candidates need to pay Rs. 500 per objection. The objections submitted by the candidates will be evaluated and then based on it, the needed changes will be made. After the objections, the updated answer key will be treated as the final answer key and based on it GATE 2022 result shall be prepared.

It may be noted that the master question paper provided at the candidate login is unique. In order to know just the correct answers, candidates can check the master question paper and answer key. However, to calculate scores, one has to refer to the real-time response as well. Results shall be compiled on the basis of the final answer key, which will be prepared by the authorities on the basis of objections submitted by the candidates.

GATE is a national level entrance exam. It is conducted by IITs and IISc on a rotational basis. The exam is held for PG engineering and technology admission. The scores of GATE exam are even considered for few Ph.D admission and for PSU recruitment too.