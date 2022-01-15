scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 15, 2022
GATE 2022 admit cards released: Here’s how to download 

GATE 2022 admit cards released; candidates can access them from the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: January 15, 2022 11:18:16 am
GATE Admit Card 2022, GATE 2022 Admit Card OutCandidates can access the admit cards from the official GATE website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in. (File)

GATE 2022 admit cards: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur has released the admit cards for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022. Candidates can access the admit cards from the official GATE website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on four dates February 5, 6, 12, and 13, 2022 in two sessions- the forenoon ( 9 am to 12 noon ) and afternoon session ( 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm). 

GATE 2022 admit card- How to download 

Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE- gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘ Download GATE 2022 admit card’ 

Step 3: Enter credentials to login 

Step 4: Admit card will appear, download it and maintain a hard copy for further requirements 

The General Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an examination that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering and science for admission into the Masters program and recruitment by some Public Sector companies.

 

