GATE 2022 admit cards released: Here’s how to download 

GATE 2022 admit cards: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur has released the admit cards for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022. Candidates can access the admit cards from the official GATE website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in.
The examination is scheduled to be conducted on four dates February 5, 6, 12, and 13, 2022 in two sessions- the forenoon ( 9 am to 12 noon ) and afternoon session ( 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm).
GATE 2022 admit card- How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE- gate.iitkgp.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the link ‘ Download GATE 2022 admit card’
Step 3: Enter credentials to login
Step 4: Admit card will appear, download it and maintain a hard copy for further requirements
The General Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an examination that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering and science for admission into the Masters program and recruitment by some Public Sector companies.
