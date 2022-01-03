GATE 2022 admit card LIVE Updates: Hall ticket to be released today

IIT Kharagpur, the exam conducting body for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 will release the GATE 2022 admit card today. The exams will be conducted from February 5 to 13, 2022. Once released, candidates can download the admit card from the official website – gate.iitkgp.ac.in

The exams will be conducted in two sessions – the forenoon session will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon session will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. It will be a fully computer-based test (CBT).

Examination for CE, CS, EC, EE, and ME papers in GATE 2022 may be held in multiple sessions. However, a candidate will be required to appear for the examination in only one of the multiple sessions of the same paper.

Direct recruitment to Group A level posts in central government, i.e, senior field officer (Tele), senior research officer (Crypto) and senior research officer (S&T) in cabinet secretariat, government of India, is now being carried out on the basis of GATE score.