Monday, January 03, 2022
GATE 2022 admit card LIVE Updates: Hall ticket to be released today

GATE 2022 admit card: The exams will be conducted from February 5 to 13, 2022. Once released, candidates can download the admit card from the official website - gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Updated: January 3, 2022 9:47:27 am
GATE 2022, GATE 2022 application correctionGATE 2022 admit card will be available at gate.iitkgp.ac.in. (Representative image)

IIT Kharagpur, the exam conducting body for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 will release the GATE 2022 admit card today. The exams will be conducted from February 5 to 13, 2022. Once released, candidates can download the admit card from the official website – gate.iitkgp.ac.in

The exams will be conducted in two sessions – the forenoon session will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon session will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.  It will be a fully computer-based test (CBT).

Examination for CE, CS, EC, EE, and ME papers in GATE 2022 may be held in multiple sessions. However, a candidate will be required to appear for the examination in only one of the multiple sessions of the same paper.

Direct recruitment to Group A level posts in central government, i.e, senior field officer (Tele), senior research officer (Crypto) and senior research officer (S&T) in cabinet secretariat, government of India, is now being carried out on the basis of GATE score.

GATE 2022 admit card: Download hall ticket at gate.iitkgp.ac.in

09:45 (IST)03 Jan 2022
GATE 2022 admit card to release today

GATW 2022 will be conducted from February 5 to 13, 2022. Once released, candidates can download the admit card from the official website - gate.iitkgp.ac.in

This year, two new papers — “Geomatics Engineering (GE)” and “Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM)” are being introduced in GATE 2022. For candidates appearing for Geology and Geophysics (GG) papers, separate scores and ranking will be provided based on their selection of sections.

