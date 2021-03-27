GATE 2021 score card released, here’s how to download

GATE scorecard 2021 available to download at gate.iitb.ac.in. File

GATE result 2021: With the release of GATE 2021 result, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay today published the scorecard consisting individual scores. Candidates can download their scorecard from the official website gate.iitb.ac.in.

The qualified candidates can only access the GATE scorecard which is valid for upto three years from the date of issuance. The result was earlier released on March 19. A total of 38 students topped the GATE exam this year, the cut-off marks varied between 26-36. The engineering entrance was held between February 6 to 14.

GATE 2021 score card: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, gate.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘download your score card click here’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Scorecard will appear

Step 6: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The successful GATE students now have to go through interview rounds to get admission in IITs or to get a job in Public Sector Enterprise (PSUs). While the IITs try to judge aptitude for academics and seriousness for studies, the PSUs try to assess physical fitness and aptitude.