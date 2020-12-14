GATE 2021 reopens exam city change window, apply before Dec 15

GATE 2021 to be held in February (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/Representational)

Students appearing for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 have another chance to change their choice of exam city. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has reopened the GOAPS portal to allow candidates to change the place of the exam centre. This, says the official notice, will be the last chance to change the city. Candidates need to make the change at gate.iitb.ac.in.

“GATE 2021 committee received several requests from the successfully registered candidates to provide the last chance to change the choice of examination city,” the official notice read. “Considering the pandemic situation and the requests received from a large section of the registered candidates, the GATE 2021 committee has decided to re-open the online portal GOAPS,” it added.

The window has been open on December 14 and will remain open till December 15. No further changes will be allowed. “After this, NO further change can be done in the GOAPS portal as the centre allocation of GATE 2021 for admit card generation needs to be completed urgently,” as per the official notice.

GATE 2021 will be held February 5 to 7, February 12 to 14. GATE 2021 will be conducted for 27 subjects as two new subjects have been introduced this year. A total of 8,82,684 candidates have applied for the GATE 2021, which is a slight increase from 8.59 lakh applications last year

