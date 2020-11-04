Here’s how to prepare for GATE 2021 in three months

GATE 2020: Preparation hacks to crack exam. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

GATE 2021: Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 is scheduled to be held on February 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, and 14. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will hold the exam in computer mode for around 8 lakh students. The competition in the GATE 2021 exam is stiff and with only three months left, candidates need to accelerate the preparation process.

Three months seems like a lot of time. However, the admit card for GATE will be released on January 8, and in no time candidates will be taking the exam. Hence, here are few tips which will help candidates prepare better for the exam and crack it with flying colours:

Take mock test every day: There is no better resource to prepare for the exam than the mock test. GATE mock tests are available online. These help candidates in understanding the pattern of the exam, as well as, improve speed and accuracy. Candidates should target to practice mock tests thrice a week.

Practice previous year question paper: The previous year question paper of GATE is a must practiced preparation resource. It is advised that candidates first finish the entire syllabus and then practice the paper to see where they stand. By practicing it, candidates also get to know the type of questions and level of difficulty in the exam.

Define important topics: The syllabus of GATE is vast. However, some topics are more important than the other topics. Candidates must define which are the topics with more weightage and dedicate more time and effort to these. General Aptitude and Engineering Mathematics is an important section and should not be overlooked.

Make a time table: GATE is a national level online exam. To crack it, candidates need persistent hard work and dedication. The best way to achieve both is by making a time table. A suitable time table for every candidate varies but it should not be too packed, leaving no room for rest and day to day activities.

Make short notes: Make sure to prepare notes while preparing for GATE. Make it a habit of making notes. Try to keep the notes short and precise. By making notes, one can know the important formulas and concepts in a short period of time. These also come handy during the revision.

Best Books for GATE Computer Science and Information Technology (CSE)

Computer Science and Information Technology is one of the most sought-after subject papers of GATE. It is also not an easy nut to crack but with correct books, candidates can get a hold of the concepts and formulas.

Some of the most recommended books for GATE CSE paper are- GATE Computer Science and Information Technology 2021 by Trishna, GATE Computer Science and IT Engineering Previous Year Solved Papers by Made Easy Editorial Board, GATE Topic-wise Previous Solved Papers – 31 Years – Computer Science and Information Technology by GKP, GATE Guide Computer Science and Information Technology by GKP.

