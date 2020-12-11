GATE 2021 paper-wise, shift-wise exam schedule released

GATE 2021 to be held in February (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/Representational)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released a paper-wise and shift-wise detailed schedule of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021. The schedule was decided after a meeting of GATE 2021 committee comprising of IIT-Bombay — the exam organising institute, IITs at Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee, and IISc Bangalore.

A detailed schedule for all 27 papers, including two new papers has been released at gate.iitb.ac.in. This year several changes have been introduced for GATE 2021 including the rule to allow candidates to appear for a maximum of two papers from a single application for a given combination of papers.

“The detailed schedule is prepared by considering the combination of two papers so that each and every applicant can appear for their selected choice of paper(s) from single application form for GATE 2021,” IIT-Bombay said in an official statement.

A total of 8,82,684 candidates have applied for the GATE 2021, which is a slight increase from 8.59 lakh applications last year. A total of 14,196 students have applied for newly introduced humanities subjects. Interestingly, the youngest entry for the year is from a 15-year-old boy from Rajasthan. Similarly, defying odds is an 88-year-old who has also applied for the GATE 2021. While there has never been an upper age cap to the exam, this could be one of the eldest participants ever.

