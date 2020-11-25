GATE 2021 mock test released, check latest updates

GATE 2021 mock paper released at gate.iitb.ac.in (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/ Representational)

GATE 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the mock test paper for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 at its official website gate.iitb.ac.in. Candidates who have registered to appear for the exam can practice the test free of cost. Mock papers for all 27 subjects have been released

A total of 8,82,684 candidates have applied for the GATE 2021. The exam is scheduled to be held from February 5 to 7 and February 12 to 14. The mock exams are released well in advance. “These Mock Test links are for the Candidates of GATE 2021 to practice the Computer Based Test (CBT). The exact Pattern / Format of questions in the real examination of GATE 2021 may vary from these Mock Test links,” the official notice read.

IIT-Bombay has also allowed students from humanities backgrounds to apply this year, especially with the introduction of two new subjects, the mock test papers will come in handy for students aspiring to clear GATE. The exam is an entrance gateway for admission to MTech courses across IITs or IISc as well as for job opportunities across PSUs.

Last year, when IIT-Delhi hosted the exam, a total of 18.8 per cent of candidates qualified in GATE 2020. Out of 8,58,890 registered candidates in 25 papers, 6,85,088 candidates (79.76 per cent) appeared in the examination. Most of the toppers cited mock test paper practice as a key ingrident behind their success.

