GATE 2021 last day to submit application without late fee

GATE 2021: Apply at gate.iitb.ac.in (Representational image/ Pixabay)

GATE 2021: Those interested in applying for admission to MTech courses in IISc, IITs, and other government-funded organisations can apply for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) at gate.iitb.ac.in. Today is the last date to submit the application form without attracting any additional late fee. Candidates can apply till October 12 by paying a late fee of Rs 500.

The GATE online application processing system (GOAPS) will reopen from October 28 to November 13 wherein candidates can make changes, if any in the category, city preferred to appear for exam etc. GATE 2021 will be held from February 5 to 7 and February 12 to 14.

GATE 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on GOAPS link

Step 3: Register using details, verify

Step 4: Fill form, upload images

Step 5: Make payment

GATE 2021: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 1500 as an application fee per paper. For females and reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 750. For foreign candidates, the fee is $100 for those belonging to Addis Abada, Colombo, Dhaka, and Kathmandu the fee is $50 per paper.

GATE is also an entrance exam for recruitment at PSUs. An RTI revealed that every year 15-20 per cent of MTech seats across Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) go vacant because of a lack of sync between the IIT admission and PSU recruitment based on same exam. There are over 2,500 MTech seats available across IITs.

This year IIT-Bombay is conducting the exam. The entire exam will be held computer-based format. The exam will be held for 27 subjects. The two new introductions being environmental science and engineering and humanities and social science.

