GATE 2021 last date extended till October 14

GATE 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has extended the last date to fill applications for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 till October 14, 5 pm. The applications were to conclude on October 12. Those who have not yet applied can do so at gate.iitb.ac.in. However, a late fee of Rs 500 will be applicable, as per rules.

GATE 2021 will be held from February 5 to 7 and February 12 to 14. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to seek admissions across IITs at MTech courses. Further, successful candidates will be eligible to apply for jobs at PSUs. The dual purpose of the exam has often lead students to leave seats at IITs for jobs. As reported by indianexpress.com earlier, about every year 15-20 per cent of MTech seats across IITs go vacant as the PSUs and IITs fail to sync.

GATE 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Go to gate.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the application link or GOAPS

Step 3: Click on new registration, fill in details

Step 4: Fill form, upload images

Step 5: Pay fee

GATE 2021: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 200 as an application fee per paper. For females and reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 1250. For foreign candidates, the fee is $120 for those belonging to Addis Abada, Colombo, Dhaka, and Kathmandu the fee is $70 per paper.

The GATE online application processing system (GOAPS) will reopen from October 28 to November 13 wherein candidates can make changes, if any in the category, city preferred to appear for exam etc. This year, two new subjects — environmental science and engineering and humanities and social science — have been introduced. Further, students from non-engineering backgrounds are also allowed to apply. Students in the third year of their degrees can also apply for the course.

