GATE 2021 edit window reopens: What and how can you edit your application

GATE 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has reopened the edit window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021. Candidates who have registered for the IIT entrance cum job eligibility exam can make changes to their application form by logging in to gate.iitb.ac.in. The edit window will remain open till November 23.

The edit window was earlier open from October 28 to November 13 and this is the second time that the facility has been reopened. While earlier, candidates were allowed to change their exam city, category, gender, and add another paper. This time they can edit contact address, university or college name, and name of the degree. No charges will be applied to making these changes.

Further, candidates can also change their name as well as the date of birth, however, to make these changes, a fee of Rs 500 will be applicable, as per the official notice. This is a one-time correction option and no further window will be offered in this regard, as per the IIT.

GATE 2021: How to make the edit

Step 1: Go to gate.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Log-in using credentials

Step 3: Edit the application form

Step 4: Pay fee

A total of 8,82,684 candidates have applied for the GATE 2021, which is a slight increase from 8.59 lakh applications last year. A total of 14,196 students have applied for newly introduced humanities subjects. The least opted for the paper this year is statistics while the most opted paper remains mechanical engineering. A total of 2,88,379 female students have applied this year. This is an increase of about 10,000 from last year.

