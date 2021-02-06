GATE 2021 day 1: Attendance over 77% despite chakka jam, IIT cut-offs likely to be reduced

GATE 2021: On the first day of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021, despite the nation-wide chakka jam, about 77.2 per cent attendance was recorded in the first session of the exam. IIT-Bombay, the exam organising institute informed indianexpress.com, 1,25,687 students had registered to appear for the exam in the first session. In the afternoon session, 1,23,712 candidates had registered of which 78.6 per cent appeared.

“We were afraid that the chakka-jam might affect the number of candidates appearing for the exam, however, it remained almost equal to what we used to have every year. From Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi region, the attendance was about 60-70 per cent,” said Prof Deepankar Choudhury, GATE 2021 chairperson.

The GATE 2021 will be held on February 7, 13, and 14 for 27 papers. A total of 8,82,684 candidates have applied for the GATE 2021, which is a slight increase from 8.59 lakh applications last year. A total of 14,196 students have applied for newly introduced humanities subjects.

Today, however, was only for civil engineering and instrumental engineering in the first shift. The exams in both shifts were regarded as moderately difficult by experts and candidates alike. Despite the announcement of the change in pattern, most of the exam was reported to be similar than last year, as per students. While the MSTs or multiple select type questions in which more than one of the options is correct was a new introduction to the question paper, however, there were not many questions asked in this type.

Sachin Singh, a senior manager, programme- GATE, informed, “While the exam was much like that of last year’s. Some topics including hydrology, the strength of the material, fuel mechanics, were given lesser weightage as compared to previous years. The cut-off for civil paper can be expected to be around 28-30 for this year, much like previous years.”

Murali Karthikeyan, academic head from TIME, said, “There were no major changes seen in the pattern. Students found it similar and easier to solve. Of the 65 questions, less than five were based on the new MST pattern – this is much less than estimated.”

The overall cut-off for GATE exams for admission to IITs is expected to be lesser this year. While Singh informed, that the cut-off for admission to IITs can be relaxed from rank 1200-1500 earlier to about 1800 to 2000.

Karthikeyan said, “Due to the pandemic, the cut-off offered by PSUs is expected to lesser than usual. Further, the budget announcement of privatisation of PSUs might also make them less desirable, since the situation is not as clear now, we are advising the students to focus on the studies but this can have an impact of the final cut-off based on demand and supply ratio.” For IITs, however, he said that the cut-off can be expected to be lower.