GATE 2021 counselling schedule postponed, round 1 on May 28 

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi today decided to postpone the counselling schedule for GATE 2021. The counselling process will be conducted in five rounds. As per the tentative schedule, round one will be conducted from May 28-30, round two from June 4 to 6, round three from June 11-13, round four from June 18 to 20 and round five is from June 25 to 27.

The counselling will be done in virtual mode on Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) at coap.iitd.ac.in/index.php. It is a common platform for the registered candidates to make the most preferred choice for admission into an MTech programme in the participating institutes or job offer from participating Public Sector Units (PSUs).

Read | GATE 2021 topper: Here’s how civil engineering topper Shashwat Srivastava prepared for exam

Rounds 1-4 will have the option of (i) Accept & Freeze (ii) Retain and Wait (iii) Reject & Wait. However, candidates will not be able to choose ‘Retain and Wait’ more than twice on a specific offer. Round 5 is a ‘Decisive Round’, therefore the candidates will have only ‘Accept and Freeze’ and ‘Reject’ options to select.

The scorecard of the GATE exam is only released for qualified candidates and is valid for three years from the date of issuance. It contains crucial details like GATE score out of 100, GATE score, all India rank, qualifying marks and more. This often confuses the students. Admission in IITs, NITs, and CFTIs is granted based on the rank. However, to decide the rank, the scores and the cut-off are required.