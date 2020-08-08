GATE 2021 applications dates out: Changes in syllabus, exam pattern, eligibility

GATE 2021 application process to begin from September (Express photo by Praveen Khanna/ Representational) GATE 2021 application process to begin from September (Express photo by Praveen Khanna/ Representational)

GATE 2021: The online applications for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 will begin from September 14 and the application process will be closed on September 30, however, candidates can apply till October 7 but with a payment of a late fee. This year IIT-Bombay is conducting the exam and interested students will have to apply at gate.iitb.ac.in.

The number of applications in GATE 2020 had hit a five year low in 2019. Later, IITs had announced a hike in fee for MTech courses to discourage the “non-serious candidates”. The decision was later rollbacked. IITs had citied a huge drop-out ratio from MTech as students go for government jobs. All these aspects might affect the GATE 2021 as well.

This year, there has been a change in the exam format as well as revision in the syllabus. The entire exam will be held computer-based format. The exam will be held for 27 subjects. The two new introductions being environmental science and engineering and humanities and social science. In humanities and social science students can opt for economics, English, linguistics, philosophy, psychology, and sociology exams.

While there is no upper age limit for GATE, the eligibility criteria has also been relaxed. As opposed to fourth-year graduation students, from this year on those studying in the third year of an undergraduate degree or having completed a three-year degree can also apply. This could be introduced because most humanities courses are of three-year while engineering degree duration is four-year.

The exam is scheduled to be held from February 5-7 and the February 12-15 and the result is scheduled to be announced on March 21, as per the official notice. The IIT-Bombay also mentioned, “The health and safety of the candidates are of utmost priority. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic situation, the dates mentioned here are subject to change. In rare cases, it may be necessary to postpone the GATE 2021 examination because of situations beyond the control of the GATE committee. All updates will be available on this website.”

Further, “due to COVID-19 related international travel restrictions, examinations at the International Centres may be dropped, if situation is not conductive by end of November 2020,” the official notice read.

The GATE 2021 will be a computer-based multiple-choice question or MCQ-based exam. Candidates will have to answer 65 questions for a total of 100 marks within three-hours’ time. The exam consists of two sections.

GATE is entrance gateway to MTech degree courses in IITs, IISc, as well as PSU jobs. Qualifying in GATE is a mandatory requirement for seeking admission and/or financial assistance to Postgraduate Programs (Master’s and Doctoral) with Ministry of Education (MoE) and other Government Scholarships.

