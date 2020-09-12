GATE 2021 application process begins ahead of schedule, here’s how to apply

GATE 2021 application process begins (Photo: Bhupendra Rana/ Representational)

GATE 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has started the application process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 at gate.iitb.ac.in. The application process was to open from September 14, however, it has started two days in advance. The last date to apply without any late fee is September 30, however, candidates can apply till October 7 with an additional late fee, as per the official notice.

Those who clear be eligible for admission to postgraduate and doctoral courses at IITs, IISc, PSU jobs, and financial assistance scholarships by the Ministry of Education. The GATE score is eligible for three years. The exam will be held in 12 sessions over six days — from February 5 to 7 and February 12 to 14. In case the COVID-19 situation does not improve the exam will not be held in foreign centres, as per the official notice.

GATE 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on GOAPS, you will be redirected to a new page

Step 3: Click on ‘new user, register here’ at bottom of the page

Step 4: Register using details, verify

Step 5: Fill form, upload documents

Step 6: Pay fee

GATE 2021: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 1,500 per paper. The fee for females and reserved category candidates is Rs 750. During the extended period of October 1 to 7, candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 and those in the reserved category will have to pay Rs 1250.

With the addition to the existing papers, this year, environmental science and engineering, and humanities and social sciences have been introduced. This takes the total number of papers to 27. Syllabi of all subject papers have also been revised for GATE 2021. The pattern of questions will include some multiple-choice questions (MCQ), multiple select questions (MSQ) and/or numerical answer type (NAT) questions. Candidates will have to answer 65 questions for a total of 100 marks within three-hours’ time. The exam consists of two sections.

