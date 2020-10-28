GATE 2021 application form edit, city change option open

GATE 2021: Over 8.83 lakh applied for the exam (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/ Representational)

GATE 2021: Candidates who applied for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 can now change their choice of exam city as well as edit if needed the gender, category, or paper applied for. The facility is open at gate.iitb.ac.in and will be closed on November 13. The option to change the city of choice is free while making edits in the rest of the categories, candidates will have to pay a fee.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national exam to seek admission to PhD and postgraduate programmes in IITs. Candidates who clear GATE are also eligible for government scholarships or assistantships as well as PSU jobs. Seven older IITs and IISc Bangalore conduct the exam. This year, IIT-Bombay is the exam conducting institute.

A total of 8,82,684 candidates applied for the exam, a slight increase from 8.59 lakh last year. This year, students in the third year have also been allowed to appear for the exam. Further, students in the humanities stream were also allowed.

The GATE 2021 will be a computer-based multiple-choice question or MCQ-based exam. Candidates will have to answer 65 questions for a total of 100 marks within three-hours’ time. The exam consists of two sections. The paper will contain questions on general aptitude (15 marks), engineering mathematics (10-13 marks), and core engineering area of the candidate.

