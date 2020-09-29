GATE 2021 application deadline extended till October 7

GATE 2021: Apply at gate.iitb.ac.in (Source: Getty/Thinkstock/ Representational)

GATE 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has extended the application deadline for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE). The application process was expected to end today – September 29, however, now candidates can apply till October 7 at gate.iitb.ac.in.

GATE is a national examination conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Selected candidates can apply for admission to MTech courses as well as jobs in the public sector undertaking (PSUs) based on the GATE score. GATE score is valid for three years after the announcement of the result.

GATE 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on GOAPS link

Step 3: Click on new user registration

Step 4: Register using details

Step 5: Fill form, upload documents

Step 6: Pay fee, submit

GATE 2021: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 1,500 per paper. The fee for females and reserved category candidates is Rs 750. Those who fail to apply within the extended deadline can still apply until October 12 by paying an additonal late fee. During the extended period till October 12, candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 2000 and those in the reserved category will have to pay Rs 1250.

The exam is scheduled to be held on February 6 to 7 and 12 to 14

This year, there has been a change in the exam format as well as revision in the syllabus. The entire exam will be held computer-based format. The exam will be held for 27 subjects. The two new introductions being environmental science and engineering and humanities and social science.

