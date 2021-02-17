GATE 2021 answer key: Know how to check keys before IIT-Bombay releases official responses

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has conducted the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 exam for 27 subject papers. The examination was held on February 6, 7, 13, and 14, 2021. Now, the exam organising institute will release GATE 2021 answer key, question paper, and response sheet.

It is expected that IIT-Bombay will first release the recorded responses of GATE and then answer key with question paper will be uploaded at gate.iitb.ac.in.

As per speculations and previous year trends, the answer key of GATE 2021 will be available by February 23, 2021. However, until then, candidates can check memory-based GATE answer key and predict score in GATE 2021. It is the unofficial answer key which various coaching institutes and GATE experts have provided.

Candidates can check these answer keys from the official website of the coaching institutes. Most of the answer key and the analysis of GATE 2021 is also available on Youtube. Experts have provided it subject-wise, and the students can also find the live analysis on the online platform.

These memory-based answer key of the national level exam has been prepared on the basis of information provided by the candidates. The candidates after the exam share the questions that they remember from their paper. These questions are collected and analysis, with answer keys are prepared by the coaching centres.

These memory-based answer keys, questions, and analysis may not be 100 per cent accurate like the official ones, but gives an idea about the result of the exam.

The experts’ analysis includes the expected cut-off, difficulty level analysis, the weightage of the topics in the exam, and more.

GATE 2021 was held across 616 centres, in around 200 cities of India. Each day, the exam was held in two shifts – forenoon and afternoon. The result of GATE 2021 is due to be declared on March 22, 2021. The result of GATE is announced online, at GOAPS. The result is announced as a scorecard. It remains valid for three years.

A total of 8,82,684 candidates have applied for the GATE exam. The entrance exam will allow the candidates to get admission in M.E, M.Tech, M.Arch, Ph.D courses, offered by IITs. Additionally, GATE qualified candidates also get a chance at PSU recruitments.