GATE 2020 website goes live: Check when and how to apply

GATE 2020: The website of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020 is live now. As reported by the indianexpress.com first, the GATE 2020 will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi. The institute has conducted GATE 1992, 1998, 2004 and 2012 earlier. The institute is going to use the same website it had used earlier, gate.iitd.ac.in. For the upcoming exam, the GATE 2020 website has been activated and will begin accepting applications form September onwards.

The exam will be conducted in the first two weekends of February, as per the schedule. The GATE will be conducted in a computer-based format for 24 subjects. Based on scores attained in GATE, students can apply for admission to master’s level courses at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institute of Science (IISc). The exam is also accepted for recruitment at several government-run companies or public sector undertakings. (PSUs).

Many foreign institutes including National University of Singapore (NUS), Nanyang Technical University (NTU), RWTH Aachen and TU Munich accepts GATE examination score for admissions in postgraduate programmes. The GATE score will be valid for three years — implying that students can seek admission or employment until three years of result declaration.

Candidates will have to answer 65 questions for a total of 100 marks within three-hours’ time. The exam is divided into two sections. GATE assesses candidates in general aptitude and mathematics apart from their core engineering discipline. Check entire exam pattern here.

GATE 2019 was conducted by the IIT-Madras. IIT-Roorkee was handling GATE 2017 exam in 23 different disciplines. In 2017, the exam was held in Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Nepal, Singapore, Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates.