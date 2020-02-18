GATE 2020: Understanding normalisation in 5 simple steps

The result of GATE 2020 will be released on March 16 The result of GATE 2020 will be released on March 16

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi conducted GATE 2020 on February 1, 2, 8, and 9. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) was held for 25 subject papers, of which ME and CE were held in multiple sessions. The question paper and answer key of GATE has been released today and the result of the exam will be declared on March 16, 2020. Both will be available online, on gate.iitd.ac.in.

The result of GATE is released as a scorecard which remains valid for three years. It contains details of the candidate, marks out of 100, GATE score, all India rank in the paper and so on. The marks out of 100 are the raw marks of GATE. These are calculated on the basis of marks scheme. However, to determine the GATE score, normalisation formula is used.

LIVE UPDATES | GATE 2020 answer key released

Let us understand GATE 2020 normalisation in 5 simple steps

1. GATE normalisation is based on assumption: As per the brochure, the normalisation is done based on the fundamental assumption that “in all multi-session GATE papers, the distribution of abilities of candidates is the same across all the sessions”. This assumption is valid because IITs ensure that for multi-session papers, the number of candidates is almost the same. This even helps in determining the cut-off for GATE.

2. Why is normalisation of marks done: GATE 2020 normalisation of marks for multi session paper are done to rule out any differences in difficulty level between in the sessions.

3. What is the formula used for normalisation of marks: The formula is decided by the exam committee remains the same every year. Thus the formula for normalising marks of jth candidate in the ith session is given in the image below, taken from the GATE 2020 brochure:

4. Understanding the normalisation formula: In the normalisation formula the below given terms are to be understood:

M ij is the actual marks obtained by jth candidate in ith session. M jt is the average marks of the top 0.1 per cent of the candidates considering all sessions. M gq is the sum of mean and standard deviation marks of the candidates in the paper considering all sessions. M ti is the average marks of the top 0.1 per cent of the candidates in the ith session. M iq is the sum of the mean marks and standard deviation of the ith session.

5. Normalised marks are then converted to GATE score: The normalised score is then converted into the GATE score. The GATE score is determined for all the 25 subject papers of the exam. For the exams which are held in the single session, raw scores are converted into GATE score. Whereas, for the papers held in multiple sessions, the normalised marks are turned into GATE score. The GATE score is calculated as per the formula below.

The scorecard of GATE will be uploaded at GATE GOAPS login. The all India rank of GATE is determined on the GATE score. The admission of candidates MTech /ME, MArch, etc courses is granted on the basis of the rank in the exam. However, during PSU recruitment, GATE score or raw score is used.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.