GATE 2020 result anytime soon, final answer key released

GATE 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has released the final answer key for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020 at its official website, gate.iitd.ac.in. The final answer key is released on the same day as the result, as per the previous year trend. The GATE 2020 result is scheduled to be released on Monday, March 16.

GATE also released its preliminary answer key a day before the scheduled day. Further, the IIT Delhi director has announced that the institute is closed till March 31 and any public gathering including seminars, conferences etc at the campus are postponed as a precautionary measure to prevent students and staff from the coronavirus which has spread in Delhi NCR.

GATE 2020 final answer key: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, gate.iitd.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘click here’ link next to answer key

Step 3: Click on the subject you appeared for

Step 4: Answer key will appear, download

As many as 8,59,048 candidates have registered for the exam, of which, 6,85,088 (79.76 per cent) appeared for the exam. This is the lowest in past five years. The decline in the number of candidates is being linked to the MTech fee hike. As reported by indianexpress.com earlier, over 15-20 per cent MTech seats across IITs go vacant every year. The seven old IITs had 280 vacant seats across MTech courses in 2017, as per the data.

