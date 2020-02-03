‘GATE 2020 easier than last year’; check paper analysis of Day 2

GATE 2020 day 2 analysis: The paper was easy compared to last year, said candidates and teachers GATE 2020 day 2 analysis: The paper was easy compared to last year, said candidates and teachers

GATE 2020 day 2 analysis: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2020) started from February 1, 2020. A total of 8,60,112 candidates had applied to appear in the exam this year. The students who had appeared in the examination on Sunday, February 2 rated the paper as moderate, and easy compared to last year.

In the Electronics and Communication paper that was held on Day 2, “Around 23 Numerical Ability Type questions were moderate in nature. The questions from Analog Circuits had high weightage, whereas questions from Control Systems, Signal and Systems were easy,” remarked MN Ramesh, Academic Head, Gradeup.

As per experts, the candidates who can answer 55 to 65 questions correctly can be considered as good attempt.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) will be conducted on February 1, 2, and 8, 9. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi is conducting the exam. Based on the GATE result, students can seek admission to MTech courses across IITs, IISc and other colleges as well as apply for jobs in PSUs.

In India, over 50 public sector undertakings (PSUs) directly hire on the basis of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) scores. The jobs offer stability and have lots of perks such as travel allowances, healthcare facilities, EPFO, and foreign vacation leaves.

