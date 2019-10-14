GATE 2020: Online correction window to open tomorrow, how to make changes

GATE 2020: The online correction process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020 will begin from Tuesday, October 15, 2019. The candidates who have made mistakes at the time of filling the application form can make changes respective changes. The candidates can make changes through the website- gate.iitd.ac.in till November 15, 2019.

Advertising

This year, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi will be conducting the GATE on February 1, 2 and 8 and 9. The admit card will be released on January 3, 2019. The candidates can download it through the website gate.iitd.ac.in.

GATE 2020 will be conducted on 24 subjects including Aerospace Engineering, Agricultural Engineering, Architecture and Planning, Biotechnology, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, Mathematics and Mechanical Engineering among other subjects. A candidate is allowed to appear in only one paper in any one session.

This year, a new exam of biomedical engineering has been added to the list of 24 papers.

Advertising

In video| IIT, IIM have high drop-outs from reserve category

GATE 2020: Paper pattern

The GATE 2020 will be a computer-based multiple-choice question or MCQ-based exam. Candidates will have to answer 65 questions for a total of 100 marks within three-hours’ time. The exam consists of two sections. The paper will contain questions on general aptitude (15 marks), engineering mathematics (10-13 marks) and core engineering area of the candidate.

GATE 2020: Application fee

The candidates will have to pay Rs 1,500 as fee which will be hiked to Rs 2,000 post-September 24. For the females and reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 750 and the late fee is Rs 1,250. For those appearing in Addis Abada, Colombo, Dhaka and Kathmandu exam centre the fee will be US$50 and for Dubai and Singapore candidates the fee is US$100. The late fee for these candidates will be US$70 and US$120.

The result for the same, as per the schedule will be declared on March 16, 2020. The GATE score is valid until three years of the announcement of the result.