GATE 2020: Most and least opted papers

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) will be conducted on February 1, 2, 8 and 9, 2020 in two shifts. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) will be conducted on February 1, 2, 8 and 9, 2020 in two shifts. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

GATE 2020: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020 will begin from February 1. Over 8.60 lakh candidates have applied to appear for the recruitment cum MTech entrance exam this year. GATE 2020 will be held on February 1, 2, 8 and 9. This year, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is conducting the test. The exam will be held in two sessions each day with the forenoon session being conducted from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and afternoon from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The GATE 2020 admit card is already out. IIT-Delhi has also released the paper-wise exam schedule for GATE 2020. There are over 2,500 seats available across IITs which are said to be filled through this exam, however, several seats remain vacant across institutes.

As reported by the indianexpress.com earlier, over 15-20 per cent seats across IITs go vacant each year as IITs and PSUs fail to synchronise their recruitment process. The seven old IITs alone had 280 vacant seats across MTech courses in 2017, as per the data.

As per the IIT officials:

Most applications in for Mechanical engineering – 1,71,432

Least number of applications were filled in Ecology and Evolution (EY)- 1750

This year, a total of 25 papers will be included in the GATE 2020. The pattern of the exam, however, remains the same. A total of 65 questions carrying 100 marks will be asked in the test. The result will be declared on March 16. The GATE result is valid for three years.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd