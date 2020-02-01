GATE 2020 more difficult than last year’s: Experts

GATE 2020: Exam ranked as difficult by candidates. GATE 2020: Exam ranked as difficult by candidates.

GATE 2020 exam analysis: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) have begun from today – February 1, 2020. A total of 8,60,112 candidates had applied to appear in the exam this year. Based on student’s reactions, the exam was considered moderate to difficult level of difficulty. The difficulty level was higher as compared to that of last year, as per students.

In the mechanical paper, “Over 30 numerical ability questions were asked. And these questions were lengthy. Questions from manufacturing subjects had higher weightage while questions from Maths were easy,” MN Ramesh, Academic Head and VP (GATE and ESE Exams) at Gradeup said . As expected, few questions were included from heat transfer and engineering mechanics, he said.

Read| Over 15% MTech seats go vacant at IITs as GATE-based recruitment, admissions fail to synchronise

As per the experts, those who have attempting 66+ questions correctly can consider it to be a good attempt.

Further, this year the IITs had decided to increase the fee for MTech courses which was rolled back after huge protests by aspirants. Earlier, IITs had decided to increase tuition fee for MTech courses from an average of Rs 30,000 a year to Rs 2 lakh per annum. The rise was to take place over the course of three years.

The tests will be held on February 1, 2, and 8, 9. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi is conducting the exam. Based on the GATE result, students can seek admission to MTech courses across IITs, IISc and other colleges as well as apply for jobs in PSUs.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd