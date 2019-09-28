GATE 2020 last date to apply without late fee today

GATE 2020: The application process for the Graduation Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020 will be closing today. Candidates wishing to apply for GATE after today will have to pay a late fee. Interested candidates can apply at gate.iitd.ac.in. The deadline was earlier extended from September 18 to September 26 and today is the last date.

Candidates will have to pay Rs 1,500 as fee which will be hiked to Rs 2,000 after September 28. For the females and reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 750 and the late fee is Rs 1,250. The applications will not be accepted after October 1, however, candidates applying for Kashmir region can upload documents till October 5. GATE has given special provision to them in the view of ongoing curfew in some regions.

GATE 2020 application form: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, gate.iitd.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘gate online application portal click here’

Step 3: Click on ‘register here’ at the end of the new page

Step 4: Fill in details, register

Step 5: Sign-in using registered id

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Step 7: Make payment

This year, a new exam of biomedical engineering has been added to the list of 24 papers. A candidate is allowed to appear in only one paper in any one session. Director of IIT Director, the institute which is conducting the exam, V Ramgopal Rao had said that over one million engineering graduates are expected to take the GATE exam in 2020.