GATE 2020: IIT-Delhi urges students not to believe in fake mails

GATE 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-Delhi), the conducting body of Graduate Aptitude Test Engineering (GATE 2020) has urged candidates not to believe in the fake emails which is being circulated by some fraudulent groups. “GATE 2020 authority is not involved with any specially designed test series for GATE aspirants. Please do not believe in the phishing/fake emails which are being circulated to the GATE aspirants by some fraudulent groups . Please note that all the relevant information about the GATE 2020 is available only at this official website,” read the official notification.

There are lots of social media posts circulated claiming specially designed test series for GATE aspirants.

This year, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi will be conducting the GATE on February 1, 2 and 8 and 9. The admit card will be released on January 3, 2019. The candidates can download it through the website gate.iitd.ac.in.

GATE 2020 will be conducted on 24 subjects including Aerospace Engineering, Agricultural Engineering, Architecture and Planning, Biotechnology, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, Mathematics and Mechanical Engineering among other subjects. A candidate is allowed to appear in only one paper in any one session.

This year, a new exam of biomedical engineering has been added to the list of 24 papers.

The GATE 2020 will be a computer-based multiple-choice question or MCQ-based exam. Candidates will have to answer 65 questions for a total of 100 marks within three-hours’ time. The exam consists of two sections. The paper will contain questions on general aptitude (15 marks), engineering mathematics (10-13 marks) and core engineering area of the candidate.